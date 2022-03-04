The Glasgow Film Festival has officially kicked off for 2022

The Glasgow Film festival returns to Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) this March with a range of movies from new filmmakers and veterans alike.

This year the festival will host 10 world premieres, four European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres.

The film festival will also host a panel of special guests introducing and discussing their films.

The likes of Alan Cumming, Jack Lowden, Icíar Bollaín, Amanda Brugel, Martin Compston, and Lulu are confirmed to attend the festival this year.

When is the Glasgow Film Festival?

The Glasgow Film Festival will be running from 2 - 13 March 2022.

The festival will be held at Glasgow Film Theatre, and selected venues across the city like Cineworld Renfrew Street.

How can I get tickets?

You can book your tickets online on the Glasgow Film Festival website. By booking online you avoid a booking fee.

Sales for each performance will close 15 minutes before the film is scheduled to start.

You can book your tickets over the phone by calling (0141) 332 6535. There will be a £1.50 booking fee per transaction.

The theatre asks that customers leave a voicemail message if they are unable to answer your call.

Tickets are also available directly from the box office, located at Glasgow Film Theatre - 12 Rose Street, Glasgow, G3 6RB.

The box office is open Friday to Thursday. The establishment opens 30 minutes prior to the first performance and closes 15 minutes after the last performance begins.

What is the schedule of films at Glasgow Film Theatre?

The theatre will be hosting a huge range of films over its 11-day run, as well as a special preview of the first episode of season six of Outlander.

You can find a full list of every showing happening at the Glasgow Film Theatre on the official festival website.

Which titles are being considered for the Glasgow Film Festival Audience Award 2022?

Each year the festival selects outstanding features by first or second time directors that deserve a wider audience.

You can vote for your favourite and the winner will be announced online on Sunday 13 March.

The films in the running this year are:

Anais in Love

Anais in Love is the debut feature from French screenwriter and director Charline Bourgeois-Taquet. It follows the story of Anais, a young woman played by Anaïs Demoustier, who gives little thought to her future.

After a chance encounter with successful writer Emilie, played by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, things begin to change.

The film is in French with English subtitles, and is certified 15+. It is also screening online via Glasgow Film At Home.

Show times: Monday 7 March 8:45pm, Tuesday 8 March 3:15pm

Her Way (une femme du monde)

Her Way tells the story of Marie - played by Call My Agent star Laura Calamay - a confident sex worker who is determined to provide a better life for her son Adrien (Nissim Renard).

The film is the directorial debut for Cécile Ducrocq.

Following the screening there will be a recorded Q&A with Ducrocq available online.

Show times: Saturday 5 March 8:30pm, Sunday 6 March 15:30pm

Zalava

Iranian director Arsalan Amiri crafts a story that examines how mob mentality can cause fear to override common sense.

The film follows the townsfolk of Zalava, a small village in Iran, who are consumed with the possible presence of demons in their midst.

Show times: Sunday 6 March 8:40pm, Monday 7 March 1pm and 5:45pm

Olga

Directed by Elie Grappe

French screenwriter Elie Grappe’s directorial debut Olga tells the story of a young Ukranian gymnast played by Anastasiia Budiashkina who is exiled in Switzerland.

She is preparing for the European Gymnastics Championships while her home country Ukraine is experiencing unprecedented political turmoil.

A recorded Q&A with Elie Grappe will be available online after the screenings. This film will also be screened online via Glasgow Film At Home.

Show times: Wednesday 9 March 8:45pm, Thursday 10 March 1:15pm

Hive (Zgjoi)

Directed by Blerta Basholli from Kosovo, Hive was a major award-winner at Sundance Film Festival.

This is the first feature film Basholli has directed, and is set in the Kosovan village of Krush e Madhe

Hive is based on the true story of Fahrije, a woman who becomes an entrepreneur selling her own ajvar and honey after her husband went missing during the 1998-99 Kosovo War.

She recruits other women into the process, going against expectations of the misogynistic society she lives in.

This film is also screening online via Glasgow Film At Home.

Show times: Friday 4 March 1:00pm

The Hermit of Treig

This documentary by Lizzie MacKenzie follows Ken Smith who has spent the past four decades living in a log cabin near Loch Treig.

Smith has no electricity or running water, living purely off the land.

The screening on Saturday 5 March will be followed by a Q&A with Lizzie MacKenzie, hosted by Rachel Caplan from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Show times: Saturday 5 March 3:30pm, Sunday 6 March 3:45pm

La Civil

This film was directed by Teodora Mihai. The thriller explores the culture of violence that has come to define modern Mexico.

The film is inspired by a true story, and follows Cielo, played by Arcelia Remirez, whose daughter goes missing.

There will be a recorded Q&A with the director available online after the screening.

Show times: Tuesday 8 March 8:00pm, Wednesday 9 March 1:00pm

How can I watch from home?

If you can’t make it to Glasgow, the festival has you covered.

The festival has partnered with cinemas across the UK from London to Stornoway to show a selection of its Gala films.

This year, the new Glasgow Film At Home streaming platform will also host selected films from the festival.

Glasgow Film At Home is free to browse and to join. You only pay for the films that you choose to watch.