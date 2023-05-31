Here’s the best places to be in Glasgow this summer according to Glaswegians!

A sunny day in Glasgow can be a stressful thing, where are you going to go? What are you going to do? The possibilities can be overwhelming, and before you know it, the skys gone grey and the weather’s went dreich.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers where they would best like to spend a sunny day in the city - and you didn’t disappoint!

Whether it’s pints in a local beer garden or kicking back in one of our many green parks - here’s 14 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a sunny day - according to Glaswegians!

1 . Take a break at the Glasgow Botanic Gardens Glasgow Botanic Gardens, which is home to the ornate Victorian Kibble Palace glasshouse and plenty of green spaces to boot. Our readers suggest you bring a picnic, but if you forget have no fear, for Byres Road has all the food and drink offerings you could want. Maybe even some fresh sushi from Waitrose? Channel your inner West End mum, it is summer after all. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Try your hardest to get a tan at Kelvingrove Park Kelvingrove Park, old reliable, whether you’re a student, an office worker, or just kicking about Glasgow - taking the time to lie back on the grass on a summer day in Kelvingrove is a quintessential Glaswegian experience, and should be done at least once this year.

3 . Watch the sunset from the Necropolis With the weather we’ve got right now, the last thing you’ll want to do is climb a hill - who wants a sweaty back, sore knees, or God forbid a burnt neck and ears? But our readers suggest you take a stroll up in the evening and watch the sunset over the Glasgow skyline - it’s an unforgettable view, and one you need to see this summer.

4 . Queen’s Park picnics! If you’re fed up of Kelvingrove, get yourself and the family down to Queen’s Park. It’s a lovely change of scenery, with plenty of food and drink options on the adjoining Victoria Road too! Photo: Mark F Gibson

