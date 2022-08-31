Seven young ambassadors have been selected from schools across Glasgow.

The next cohort of Sportscotland’s Young Ambassadors have been selected - with seven young people from across Glasgow set to help nurture the country’s next generation of sports leaders.

After a rigorous recruitment process a 27-strong delivery team will help develop resources and training to influence new and existing Young Ambassadors as well as supporting those delivering local sport.

The seven Glaswegian young ambassadors are;

Emma McEwan (Bellahouston Academy)

Chloe Emordy (University of West Scotland)

Beth Allan (Eastwood High School)

Erin Stewart (Hillpark Secondary School)

Gemma Mcilreavy (Bellahouston Academy)

Lewis Adams (Hillpark Secondary School)

Kiera Ratter (Eastwood High School)

Throughout the month of September six conferences across Scotland in Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Stirling, will take place. These will be led by young people and will feature well-known athletes including Lynne Beattie (Volleyball) and Qasim Sheikh (Cricket).

The young ambassadors, all aged 14 to 20, were selected earlier in the year and attended training sessions to enable them to be able to expertly deliver sessions.

All the workshops are delivered solely by the 27-member delivery team, who take the new Young Ambassadors through the content required to undertake the role within their schools and communities.

Keira Ratter, from Eastwood High School, who is one of the Conference deliverers said: “I can’t wait for the conferences, I’ve loved working with the team and becoming a deliverer has been awesome.

“Being a Young Leader in Sport has allowed me to share my passion with others and I’ve been able to make friends along the way.”

The main focus of the Young Ambassadors programme is the principle that their views, and those of other young people are heard and valued and can influence decision making.

As role models and leaders for other young people, Young Ambassadors can have a pivotal role within their school and wider community.

Each year, two pupils from every secondary school in Scotland are chosen as Young Ambassadors to promote sport and motivate other young people to get involved in sport in their schools, clubs and local communities.

The project is a key element of Sportscotland’s contribution to developing young people as leaders in sport.

Since the National Lottery-funded programme was launched in 2012 - there have been nearly 6000 Young Ambassadors in Scotland and around 650 new Young Ambassadors attend the conferences each year

Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to the 27 young people who have been selected for our 2022 delivery team.

“Becoming a Young Ambassador is a fantastic role, as it provides opportunities to develop new skills, builds confidence and meet like-minded people in sport.

“Having young people at the heart of these conferences, shows the true passion and determination that the younger generation have when it comes to providing sporting opportunities within schools and communities.’

‘’It is a programme we are very proud that has helped develop young people for nearly 10 years and wouldn’t be possible without the National Lottery and lottery players.