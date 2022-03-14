8 most Instagrammable spots in Glasgow

We are lucky in Glasgow to have so many beautiful locations.

We’ve got lovely parks, important monuments, classic buildings, beautiful artwork and stunning streets, making Glasgow a dream location for photographers everywhere.

With these in mind, here are just 8 of the most Instagrammable spots in Glasgow.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

A Glasgow landmark and the largest civic museum and art gallery in the UK, Kelvingrove has been welcoming visitors for generations and is now open again to the public, with a booking system in place.

The iconic Glasgow building has been a local landmark since it opened in 1901. Whether you’re snapping shots of the beautiful architecture on the outside, or getting pictures of the amazing exhibitions on the inside, there is lots to love about the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

University of Glasgow

Just across the beautiful Kelvingrove Park (another Instagrammable location) from the museum and art gallery is the University of Glasgow. One of the most stunning buildings in Glasgow, the Gilmorehill campus overlooks the park. The Gothic revival style building was opened in 1870.

Ashton Lane

Home to some of Glasgow’s most best bars and restaurants, the cobbled street has become a popular spot for photographers. While the street looks amazing at all times, catching it at night when it is lit up is a Glasgow highlight.

Snuff Mill Bridge

This Cathcart beauty spot, thought to have been built during the 18th century, sits near the beginning (or end) of one of the Southside’s best walks, through Linn Park. The nearby mill was originally used for paper, but, as the name suggests, it was turned into a snuff mill at the height of the Glasgow tobacco trade.

Glasgow Necropolis

Anyone who has watched The Batman might have spotted the Glasgow Necropolis during a sequence late in the film - but it was popular long before the Dark Knight turned up. Originally part of an estate, then a park, it was turned into a necropolis in the mid-19th century. It now offers some of the best views looking over the city, including the neighbouring cathedral.

Duke of Wellington statue

How could we have a list of the most Instagrammable spots in Glasgow and not mention the Duke of Wellington statue? It might be the most photographed and well-known spot in the entire city. It was erected in 1844 - although it is not quite known when folk started popping a traffic cone on his head.

Speirs Wharf

Speirs Wharf, next to the Forth and Clyde Canal, started life as a the home of Forth & Clyde Navigation Co. and the City of Glasgow Grain Mills and Stores built for John Currie & Co. in 1851. While the building has was converted into modern flats decades ago, the stunning building remains one of the most popular views in Glasgow.

Blairhall Avenue