Low Emission Zone: Will I be able to drive my car in Glasgow city centre next year?

In 2023, new rules are due to come into force which will limit what cars can enter Glasgow city centre.

The next phase of the city’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is set to come into force on May 31 this year but with a “one year grace period” on enforcement until June 1, 2023.

A further grace period is proposed for residents within the LEZ, until June 2024.

Despite bids to delay the scheme, it is set to go ahead. The second phase of the LEZ will go to the Scottish Government for approval soon.

Will I be able to drive in the city centre?

The LEZ will apply to all vehicle types, except for motorbikes and mopeds, and those vehicle types or uses considered exempt in regulations which have been set nationally - such as vehicles for disabled people.

Emission standards for LEZs in Scotland have been set nationally - these are:

• Euro 4 for petrol vehicles

• Euro 6 for diesel vehicles

• Euro IV for heavy duty petrol vehicles such as buses/coaches and HGVs

• Euro VI for heavy duty diesel vehicles such as buses/coaches and HGVs

Vehicles which have been appropriately modified or retrofitted to meet or exceed these emission standards will also be permitted entry to LEZs in Scotland.

For practical purposes, it is generally the case that diesel engine vehicles registered after September 2015, and petrol vehicles registered from 2006 onwards will meet the required LEZ standards.

If you want to check your vehicle, click HERE.

Glasgow taxis are exempt from the rules as long as drivers show they are in the process of making vehicles compliant when it comes into force.

About 1000 taxis in the city currently do no comply with the emission targets and drivers fear they will lose their livelihoods due to the new plan.

What area will it cover?

Phase one of Glasgow’s city centre LEZ covers an area bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east.

Phase two will cover most of the same area.

Phase one

Phase one of the LEZ, which is bounded by the M8 motorway, the River Clyde and Saltmarket/Highstreet, was introduced in 2018.