Ambitious plans to redevelop Glasgow’s Victoria Park revealed

Plans to redevelop Victoria Park, in Glasgow’s West End, have been revealed.

The Victoria Park Community Trust (VPCT), a charitable trust founded to increase community participation in the future of the park, has put forward a development plan for the park.

The development plan includes goals and objectives for the park in the coming years, and highlights projects and ideas for the long-term future of the park.

The plan has got the support of local organisations and has not been put to Glasgow City Council.

What is in the plan?

The development plan suggests proposals for different parts of the park.

Arboretum - the main suggestion for the arboretum, on the eastern edge of the park, is to improve access. More trees could also be planted, labelled with QR codes that would allow walkers to learn more about the species.

Blaes pitches area - there have been several proposals put forward for the open space over the years, but none have come to fruition. A new proposal would see an adventure play area - for children who have outgrown the younger play equipment. This would include features like zip lines, a bike pump track and climbing nets.

Bowling greens area - plans could see the former bowling green used for fitness classes or an outdoor gym. Some of the greens could be retained for their original use if there was public demand for it. There is also hope to restore the tennis courts.

Cafe and toilets - the plan sets out the aim of having an established cafe based in the park.

Underused land and northern link path - there are several underused sites throughout the park, which the Trust hopes to make better use of and create better links to.

Southern link path - a well-trodden path has been created through the grass by dog walkers, but the Trust suggests making this a more-official, properly-surfaced path.

The pond - the proposal suggest adding a few more islands to provide nesting sites for birds, as well as adding more plants around the edges of the pond.

What happens next?

None of the proposals outlined in the plan have been approved yet. Projects that do receive wider support will be followed up with detailed designs, while costs will need to be worked out and funding secured.

‘Very excited’

The Trust posted on its Facebook page: “It now has the full support of all the community bodies and community councils involved with the park. This includes Friends of Victoria Park. The plan is also under consideration by Glasgow City Council and, to date, has been very well received by them.

“We must stress that, at this stage, the plan in all of its details is not a done deal. We are expecting that it will receive much community input in the coming years as various parts are implemented. Please be part of this process.

“In the meantime, we are very excited to get things started. I, personally, hope that it will not be too long until, thanks to this plan, Victoria Park has a cafe next to the play area, just as in Kelvingrove.”

