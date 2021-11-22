Anger in Mount Florida over behaviour of football fans

Mount Florida residents have been sharing their horror stories, after Hampden Park hosted the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

It was a fantastic weekend for supporters of Hibernian and Celtic - but less so for residents living near the national stadium, who took to Facebook after the games to vent their frustration.

What’s the problem?

Locals talked about the issues the area faces after football matches on the Mount Florida Community Group, from sectarian singing to parking problems.

It came after Hampden Park hosted the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals, which saw Celtic defeat St Johnstone and Hibs knock out Rangers to progress to the cup final.

One poster said: “So twice in one week, I’ve had to witness countless men using my street as a public urinal, this time with added sectarian singing.”

They asked for the local community council to raise the issue with the stadium bosses.

How did locals react to the post?

Another poster responded: “It’s been exactly the same here in Florida Street right in the middle of the pavement and against the lockups even going into peoples garden deliberately when challenged. Disgusting.”

Someone else posted that two men were caught urinating in their front garden after a Scotland game.

There were also complaints about the number of buses parked in the area, which, along with private cars, make it difficult for locals to get home.

They also criticised the argument that residents should have been aware of the problems before moving to Mount Florida.