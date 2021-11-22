St Andrew’s Day torchlight parade returns to Glasgow’s west end

The stunning St Andrew’s Day torchlight parade is returning to Glasgow’s west end this weekend.

The torchlight parade starts at Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

The 90-minute event will feature live music, fire performers, street theatre, a kids’ hub and much more - as well as the parade itself.

What is the torchlight parade?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique event will start at Glasgow Botanic Gardens and make its way along Byres Road, passing some of the west end’s most well-known sights.

It will end at the south front of the University of Glasgow, where there will be another set of entertainment.

Visitors can buy a torch to take along and join in the fun.

When is the torchlight parade?

The event starts at 6pm on Saturday, November 27.

How do I buy tickets?