Armed Forces charity given £50,000 to help Glasgow veterans

An Armed Forces charity has been given £50,000 to support veterans in Glasgow.

The MacRobert Trust has provided SSAFA with a grant of £50,000 over a two-year period to support the charity’s Glasgow’s Helping Heroes – a partnership between SSAFA and Glasgow City Council.

What is Helping Heroes?

Glasgow’s Helping Heroes aims to help those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces, or their families in partnership with Glasgow City Council.

The project is a specialist outpost of SSAFA, created in partnership with Glasgow City Council in response to a high number of homeless veterans found in the city.

It provides a walk-in welfare advice and assistance centre for veterans and their families, run by professional staff with expertise in the areas of welfare and housing.

The service responds to challenges associated with the transition between military and civilian life, allowing veterans and their families to contribute more successfully to the wider community.

Jonathan Sandall, director of fundraising at SSAFA, said: “We are delighted and most grateful to be working with The MacRobert Trust. This exceptionally generous donation to support SSAFA’s Glasgow’s Helping Heroes will make a huge difference to the lives of many veterans across Glasgow. Last year, the service supported 235 people and this donation will help us to support even more members of the Armed Forces in Glasgow.”

Rear Admiral Chris Hockley, CEO at The MacRobert Trust, added: “Anything that can be done to make it easier for our veterans to access the advice and assistance that they need, is an exceptionally valuable and worthwhile activity.

“The memory of Lady MacRobert’s sons, and their devotion to duty and need to fight for the common good, influences everything that the MacRobert Trust does. The contribution and sacrifices that the men and women of our Armed Forces, past and present, have made, merits all our recognition, gratitude and support.