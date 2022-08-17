Batgirl actors pay tribute to ‘superhero’ four-year-old who died of cancer

Batgirl actors have paid tribute to a 'superhero' four-year-old from Glasgow, who has died of cancer.

Finlay Mckechnie, four, died on July 7 after a battle with cancer which lasted nearly 18 months.

Parents Suzanne Steele, 44, and Harry Mckechnie, 47, noticed a lump on Finlay's tummy as they got him bathed and ready for bed in March 2021.

Finlay Mckechnie with mum Suzanne Steele, and Batgirl actress Leslie Grace.

An MRI scan was carried out on March 17 and two days later he was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare kind of liver cancer.Two weeks later chemo began, but the cancer spread to Finlay's lungs.

Dad Harry, 47, told the Sunday Mail: “It was devastating when we were told Finlay had cancer but we remained positive and made the most of every day, making all the memories with him we could. Finlay was absolutely mad about superheroes and one of his favourites was Batman.

“When he was invited on to a real movie set and got to meet Batgirl, it meant the world to him and us. Finlay turned up on set dressed as Batman and, while we were there, not a single member of cast or crew walked past him without saying, ‘Hi,’ giving him a high five or a fist bump.

“He spent 25 minutes speaking to Batgirl and she gave him a lovely book with a personalised message written inside, which said he was a true superhero. That day they made him feel like a real superhero and it was a day his mum and I will never forget.”

Finlay visted the Batgirl set earlier this year, and met Leslie Grace, who played Batgirl andthe film’s directors Fallah Bilal and Adil El Arbi.