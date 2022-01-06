Bid to build over 1500 new homes near Glasgow High Street

A new bid to build over 1500 homes on a former goods yard near Glasgow High Street has been launched.

Images show how the firm behind the scheme, Get Living Group, plans to offer build-to-rent and student accommodation as well as retail, leisure and food and drink uses.

It had previously secured permission for homes and student accommodation on the former college goods yard, next to No 4 Parsonage Square, but has said the plans have been altered due to the pandemic.

What are the plans for the land?

Proposed changes include more green spaces, an “enhanced gateway” from High Street and fewer tall buildings.

Plans for the land near Glasgow High Street.

If approved, the project would include 823 apartments for private rent, 687 student rooms and 411 square metres for small businesses, retail and leisure facilities.

In plans submitted to the council, the developer stated: “There is a compelling case to revisit the scheme and diversify the offer, building on learning from the pandemic to create a more community focused mixed-use development that will be sustainable and resilient for residents and the local community and economy alike.”

The application adds the revised plan is “far improved” and will create a “genuine and exciting new neighbourhood” on land which is currently vacant or used as a car park.

Get Living Group is a build-to-rent operator creating large residential neighbourhoods. The firm has said it is planning to provide “accommodation to suit a range of budgets, and very much aimed at people who live and work in the city”.

‘Vibrant new neighbourhood quarter’

Previous plans were approved in December 2018 and the new application states there are a number of factors behind why they have not progressed, including viability and delivery challenges, particularly relating to civil engineering costs, and changes in response to the pandemic.

Get Living is billing the project as a “vibrant new neighbourhood quarter”, with retail and “high quality” public realm.

Due to the pandemic, the firm has decided to include more green spaces and a “balanced” mix of housing. It has also said there will be an improved gateway from High Street, providing “valuable and much needed open space for the surrounding community”, and active ground floor uses.

Get Living claims these changes will “benefit not only residents but the city as a whole and show a clear commitment to the local community and creating a truly sustainable long-term proposal”.

There will be a single, taller building “carefully located”, the plans state, representing a “change in approach from the consented proposal which proposed a large number of tall buildings across the site”.

Originally, there had been seven buildings of 12 storeys or above and three buildings of 17 storeys and above. Under the new proposal, there is a “predominant building height” of nine or 10 storeys, with a single 20-storey building.