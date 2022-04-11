Bid to find missing Glasgow man as concerns grow for his welfare

Police are trying to find a missing Glasgow man, as concerns grow for his welfare.

Robert McMahon went missing on Sunday.

Robert McMahon left his Mount Florida home after 9am on Sunday, and travelled to the Possilpark area of Glasgow, possibly on the number 75 bus via the city centre.

He is then believed to have left an address in the Balmore Road at around 11am and was thought to be heading towards the city centre. He has not been seen since and concerns are now growing for his welfare.

Robert is described as 5ft 8ins with red greying hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue anorak, black jeans and carrying a rucksack. He also sometimes walk with a slight limp.

Inspector Ryan Curran, from Cathcart Police Office, said “I am appealing to the public for any information in that may assist us in tracing Roberts’s whereabouts. His disappearance is entirely out of character and our concerns for his welfare are increasing the longer he is out of contact.

“I would ask that anyone who has seen a man matching Robert’s description or who has any information on Robert’s whereabouts to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency. I would also appeal directly to Robert to please get in touch with his family or Police Scotland to let us know that you are safe.”