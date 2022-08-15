Big drop in net migration to Glasgow, new figures show

Figures from the National Records of Scotland show that in 2020-21, net migration in Glasgow fell to just 390 - down from 3260 the year before.
It is also well down on the peak of 2015-16, when Glasgow saw 7960 more people arriving in the city than leaving it.
Most Popular
Glasgow has not seen a negative net migration since the early noughties, when thousands of people were leaving the city each year.
While net migration in Glasgow has fallen, it has risen across Scotland - from 16,900 in 2019-20 to 27,800 in 2020-21.
The other three major Scottish cities - Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee - all saw a negative net migration in 2020-21, while the Highlands, Perth & Kinross, and South Lanarkshire all had big jumps in net migration.
In Glasgow, the biggest drop in net migration was amongst people aged 0 to 15, with 1022 more children leaving than arriving.
There was also a drop in over 65s, with a net migration of -335.