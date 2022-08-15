Big drop in net migration to Glasgow, new figures show

Net migration figures in Glasgow have fallen, according to new data.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland show that in 2020-21, net migration in Glasgow fell to just 390 - down from 3260 the year before.

It is also well down on the peak of 2015-16, when Glasgow saw 7960 more people arriving in the city than leaving it.

Glasgow has not seen a negative net migration since the early noughties, when thousands of people were leaving the city each year.

While net migration in Glasgow has fallen, it has risen across Scotland - from 16,900 in 2019-20 to 27,800 in 2020-21.

The other three major Scottish cities - Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee - all saw a negative net migration in 2020-21, while the Highlands, Perth & Kinross, and South Lanarkshire all had big jumps in net migration.

In Glasgow, the biggest drop in net migration was amongst people aged 0 to 15, with 1022 more children leaving than arriving.