Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lorraine Kelly called out Gwyneth Paltrow on her ITV daytime show following the latest release from Gwyneth’s brand ‘Goop.’ The presenter, 63 from Glasgow, said the actress had gone too far after the brand’s Father’s Day gift guide featured a questionable item.

Alongside the gift recommendation of a Rolex, the gift guide also suggested fathers might like to receive a sex toy, and Lorraine did not hide her disapproval.

She said: "Gwyneth Paltrow, never fails does she? Her Goop thing has released a Father's Day gift guide, and for goodness' sake, their latest offering - I'm not kidding you - includes a £10,000 Rolex, £50,000 Arctic Circle trip, but the gift that has got everyone talking, and not in a good way, is giving your dad a sex toy costing £160.

"And apparently they suggest that you buy this sex toy, I shall leave it to your imagination as to where that sex toy goes... you can guess, for your dad! Stop it! Gwyneth stop! You've gone too far, it has to stop right now. Your dad would never speak to you again!"

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has spoken out about Gwnyeth’s brand. Back in 2020, they released a Christmas gift guide including toilet paper priced at £26, a lamp made out of bread, a special bag to store watermelons and a speaker to listen to plants.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Credit: Getty Images)

"Honestly!" Lorraine said. "You can get sustainable bog roll a lot cheaper than that! I don't want a lamp made of bread - though I suppose it would be handy if you wanted a snack."

She also commented on Goop's vagina facials and vagina-scented candles, saying: "I don't want any of those nonsense things you shove up yourself either thanks!"

Lorraine will be taking a break from her ITV show for the half-term holidays next week. This follows the two-week break she took over the Easter holidays in which Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh stepped in to take over her presenting duties.