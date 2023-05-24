Lorraine appeared on the show in the same outfit as one of her guests

Lorraine Kelly was seeing double on Tuesday May 23, as one of her guests showed up to her self-titled ITV daytime show in the same blazer as her. The presenter, 63 from Glasgow, brushed off the mishap and even posted a photo to Instagram of her and Jo Elvin matching.

Lorraine captioned her selfie: “I know I’m doing something right when I’m wearing the same jacket as style doyenne @jo_elvin - @me_andem.” With Jo also noting the blunder on Instagram in a post captioned: “Behold, the greatest moment in television history. It might look like we planned this but no. #twinning @lorrainekellysmith @lorraine @me_andem.”

Jo appeared on Lorraine to talk about the best blazers for summer, and it didn’t take Lorraine long to realise they were in fact wearing the same blazer. They addressed the coincidence whilst looking at photos of Kate Middleton and mum, Carol, wearing the same outfit,

Lorraine joked: "I can't imagine anybody wearing the same jacket or the same dress," as Jo replied: "How embarrassing! How embarrassing would that be?"

Lorraine then added: "We've got exactly the same jacket on, from exactly the same label," leaving Jo to say: "Can I just say, other TV presenters would have been removed from the studio but Lorraine just said 'That's hilarious.'"

Assuring her guest that would not be happening on her show, Lorraine said: "Oh behave! I think it's great, because you wear it slightly differently," with Jo joking: "It's a really nice jacket Lorraine. I admire your taste!"

Fans found the mishap hilarious, with many taking to social media to comment on it, especially after Lorraine and Jo posed next to one another to show off their matching outfits. One fan commented: “You both looked fab this morning! Great segment.” Another added: “Great minds, obviously.”

With fans wondering where the iconic blazer was from, both Lorraine and Jo tagged the brand in their posts, revealing the blazer was from the brand ME+EM.

This, however, wasn’t Lorraine’s first blunder of the week after Will Young had to tell her his dog had died after she commented on his pets “keeping neighbours up” on Monday May 22. Lorraine was left seemingly embarrassed after the awkward encounter and fans were quick to pick up on the mishap.