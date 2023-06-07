Viggo Venn appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday 7 June, after being initially scheduled to be on the show the day before

Lorraine Kelly welcomed Britain’s Got Talent’s 2023 winner Viggo Venn to her ITV daytime show on Wednesday, with both Lorraine and Viggo sporting matching hi-vis vests. Viggo danced into the studio for his first televised interview since his win before jumping into the chair opposite Lorraine.

The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, deemed Viggo’s entrance the “best entrance by any guest we’ve ever had,” greeting him with a round of applause before beginning the interview. The BGT winner was to appear on Lorraine on Tuesday (6 June) but cancelled the interview at the last minute due to an unspecified illness.

Announcing the cancellation, Lorraine said: "Viggo was supposed to be joining me in the studio this morning but unfortunately he's feeling too chipper but hopefully we'll see him later on," before adding that he "needs a wee rest" as he showcased a lot of "energy" during the final.

She later added on Twitter that she hoped he would be able to be on the show “later in the week when he’s feeling better.” During the interview, Viggo said he was doing well and did not address the sickness that kept him from being on Monday’s show.

However, Lorraine and Viggo did discuss the moment Viggo found out he had won the 2023 season of Britain’s Got Talent – a win which he attributed to the British public. In the moment leading up to the announcement, Viggo said he was “kind of hoping [he] didn’t win because it would be so embarrassing, but [he] was really happy” to find out he had won.

Viggo added: “The British public have such a sense of ridiculous humour.” Lorraine agreed with this statement and said she thought that sense of humour would be why King Charles would “really like” Viggo and even suggested he get the King to wear Viggo’s signature hi-vis vest.

“King Charles in a hi-vis vest?” Viggo asked. “Yes and Camilla,” Lorraine added. “Wow, my life would be complete," Viggo said.

Viggo also talked about what he would do with the money from his win, saying that he would buy more hi-vis vests and a tiny car, as he revealed that he attended clown school in Paris and currently teaches others the art of clowning as well.