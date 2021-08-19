Buchanan Galleries creates Billy Connolly LEGO replicas for charity

Buchanan Galleries has unveiled a collection of custom-made, mini-figure replicas of Billy Connolly, made using LEGO, all in the name of charity.

What replicas have been made: Five ‘Wee Big Yins’ have been created by the shopping centre, each representing a different stage in the illustrious career of the Glasgow star: The Musician Yin, The Funny Yin, The Biker Yin, The Actor Yin and The Artist Yin.

Where can I get one: Just 750 limited-edition minifigures will be available to purchase for one day only from Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow on Saturday, September 4, with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

500 of the single ‘Funny Yins’ will be available for a minimum £10 donation, and a further 50 full sets of all five ‘Wee Big Yins’ will be available for a minimum £50 charity donation. With limited stock, the range of minifigures will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Supporting a charity: Kathy Murdoch, centre manager, Buchanan Galleries, said: “We wanted to celebrate one of the most famous and much-loved celebrities in Scotland, whilst raising funds for a very worthwhile cause so we’re thrilled to be able to bring Billy to life in miniature form.

“The figurines have been created from genuine LEGO® bricks, an iconic toy for many people, and we’re sure they will become a real collector’s item.

“We have been supporting Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for a number of years now and our shoppers have shown incredible generosity to our charity appeal which has been helping children and their families overcome life-changing treatments for 20 years.

“The work that they do in the city is invaluable and makes such a difference to children from across Scotland, and we’re proud to offer them our continued support.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing shopper’s reactions to the Wee Big Yins and can’t wait for them to go on sale on Saturday, September 4.”