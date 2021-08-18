Glasgow to light up the night for Cancer Research UK

Glaswegians are being urged to join an illuminating night-time walking event for Cancer Research UK.

What: The charity’s Shine Night Walk, which is returning to Glasgow, will take place on Saturday, September 18. Entries are open now for the 10k event where participants can raise funds for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts. Walkers can choose to support different areas of scientific research including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia. Or they can simply give their backing to Cancer Research UK’s overall work as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

What is the route: The Shine Night Walk starts at the SEC Centre from 8.05pm, when participants will take to the city streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light. The 10k route crosses over Bell’s Bridge, passing BBC Scotland and STV headquarters. Participants will then walk back over the River Clyde and along the Broomielaw then pass Cancer Research UK flagship shop on Queen Street. They’ll pass the landmark Duke of Wellington statue outside the Gallery of Modern Art then along Buchanan Street and Sauchiehall Street. The route then heads up Woodlands Road and along Kelvin Way, Argyll Street and Finnieston before passing The SSE Hydro and on to the finish line.

Are other ones taking place: Glasgow is one of 18 locations across the UK selected to host the Shine Night Walk series, in partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze.

Need your support: Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to bring Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk back to Glasgow. All Shine Night Walk events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to support.

“We hope people across the city will unite behind this special event and make it a night to remember. This is no ordinary night out. It’s a night to walk together, for the millions of people affected by cancer. It’s a night to celebrate, feel proud and light up the city streets. It’s a night to raise money for life-saving research and bring hope to people affected by the disease. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.* But, all of us can support the research that will beat it.”

How else can I help: People can also show their support by volunteering on the night or visiting the event’s online shop to buy kit, including a hoodie and glow sticks, as well as glow face paint sticks and flashing tiaras.