Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A grandad budgie breeder from East Kilbride has won £407,032 after his street was pulled in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Gerry won after G75 0DH was named the winning postcode in the Postcode Lottery's weekly 'Millionaire Street' prize on Saturday, March 9. The rest of the £1m pot was shared by players in the wider G75 0 postcode sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Dragoonis, 65, said he’ll shell out on the breeding budgie – known as an outcross - to improve the quality of his 120-strong flock. The grandad – who won the prestigious ‘best in show’ award for the second time at the last Scottish Budgerigar Society Area Show in 2022 - said: “I used to breed budgies years ago, but family commitments got in the road.

“I got back into it about five years ago and I’ve maybe got about 120 birds at the moment.

“I could buy a certain bird to enhance the ones I’ve got. Bring new blood into the shed to improve the quality of the birds.”

Gerry broke the news to wife Christine, 65, who was at an appointment during the presentation. Now the couple plan to help their son Marc, daughter Marie McLeod and four grandchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It will be nice to be able to help the family. Family comes first at the end of the day. As long as they’re ok and healthy.”

Gerry revealed part of the reason he signed up for Postcode Lottery was to ensure he was regularly donating to charity. He said: “It’s nice to give something back.”

Gerry Dragoonis will spend part of his winnings from the People's Postcode Lottery on a new breeding budgie, and the rest on his family!

And because he won, a charity in his area has benefitted from the Millionaire Street prize pot. East Kilbride-based Achieve More Scotland has been awarded £50,000 from Postcode Community Trust.

The charity delivers free programmes to improve young people’s physical and mental health. They run sports, physical activity, employability coaching and personal development sessions throughout schools and communities in areas of high social deprivation in the Greater Glasgow region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Achieve More Scotland coaches 3,500+ young people and children a week as well as offering free holiday clubs over school breaks. In 2023 alone, the charity distributed 40,000 free breakfasts and lunches to young members of the community attending their holiday clubs.

Paul said: “To be in a position where we can take the added financial and logistical stress of childcare away from hardworking parents is a responsibility we don’t take lightly.