Village street just outside of Glasgow win big in the People's Postcode Lottery

A village in West Dunbartonshire just outside of Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Old Kilpatrick won big this week as several community members had their postcode pulled in the People's Postcode Lottery netting them at a cool £66,666.

A Gran nicknamed Mrs Christmas has promised her family they’ll have a jingle bell ball – after she won the lottery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Cusick, banked £66,666 – exactly a year after signing up for People’s Postcode Lottery. The mum-of-two shared the £1m jackpot with 14 neighbours in Old Kilpatrick, Dunbartonshire, after G60 5NN landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, November 25. Every ticket was worth £66,666. Elaine, who already has her semi decked out in tinsel and baubles, said: “I can give all the family a great Christmas. I would have Christmas all year round if I could. But this year it will be amazing.

“During Covid the first time we could get together was in July 2021, and I had Christmas in the garden. I did it all up. The family are all calling me Mrs Christmas.”

Husband Eddie, 61, added: “Our daughter Lynsey is hosting Christmas this year, but we’ll make sure the spread is all there for her.”

This week’s Old Kilpatrick win means one local charity can now take their services out on the road after being awarded a game-changing £100,000 by the People’s Postcode Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden Friendships is a Clydebank-based charity which promotes social inclusion by organising entertainment, events and fun activities for everyone, and supports up to 4,500 vulnerable community members EVERY MONTH.

Part of the funds will be used to help purchase a wheelchair-friendly minibus to take its patrons, many of whom experience mobility issues, on cultural trips around Scotland and the UK.

Old Kilpatrick resident won big this week in the People's Postcode Lottery

Some other charities in the Old Kilpatrick area receiving funding as a result of Saturday's Millionaire Street prize win include:

Old Kirkpatrick Food Parcels - £25,000

Their goal is to alleviate food poverty and social isolation in the local area. Their community hub is a safe space and welcome to all, with activities taking place daily.

Community Links Scotland - £25,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation delivers projects responding to community needs which include employability and training schemes. They also provide support and offer guidance to help communities thrive and reach their potential.

Made With Love - £10,000