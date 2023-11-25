Village street just outside of Glasgow win big in the People's Postcode Lottery
A village in West Dunbartonshire just outside of Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Old Kilpatrick won big this week as several community members had their postcode pulled in the People's Postcode Lottery netting them at a cool £66,666.
A Gran nicknamed Mrs Christmas has promised her family they’ll have a jingle bell ball – after she won the lottery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elaine Cusick, banked £66,666 – exactly a year after signing up for People’s Postcode Lottery. The mum-of-two shared the £1m jackpot with 14 neighbours in Old Kilpatrick, Dunbartonshire, after G60 5NN landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, November 25. Every ticket was worth £66,666. Elaine, who already has her semi decked out in tinsel and baubles, said: “I can give all the family a great Christmas. I would have Christmas all year round if I could. But this year it will be amazing.
“During Covid the first time we could get together was in July 2021, and I had Christmas in the garden. I did it all up. The family are all calling me Mrs Christmas.”
Husband Eddie, 61, added: “Our daughter Lynsey is hosting Christmas this year, but we’ll make sure the spread is all there for her.”
This week’s Old Kilpatrick win means one local charity can now take their services out on the road after being awarded a game-changing £100,000 by the People’s Postcode Trust.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Golden Friendships is a Clydebank-based charity which promotes social inclusion by organising entertainment, events and fun activities for everyone, and supports up to 4,500 vulnerable community members EVERY MONTH.
Part of the funds will be used to help purchase a wheelchair-friendly minibus to take its patrons, many of whom experience mobility issues, on cultural trips around Scotland and the UK.
Some other charities in the Old Kilpatrick area receiving funding as a result of Saturday's Millionaire Street prize win include:
Old Kirkpatrick Food Parcels - £25,000
Their goal is to alleviate food poverty and social isolation in the local area. Their community hub is a safe space and welcome to all, with activities taking place daily.
Community Links Scotland - £25,000
Advertisement
Advertisement
The organisation delivers projects responding to community needs which include employability and training schemes. They also provide support and offer guidance to help communities thrive and reach their potential.
Made With Love - £10,000
Made With Love (JMJ) is a non-profit social enterprise that helps children suffering from hunger. They work with schools to provide Christmas hampers, prepare packed lunches, and run a community café that’s open to everyone.