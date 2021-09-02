‘Chief exploring officer’ to create ultimate Glasgow ‘to do list’

A hotel chain has appointed a new ‘chief exploring officer’, who will create the ultimate ‘to do list’ for Glasgow.

Muinat Abdul, a self-proclaimed full-time foodie and avid culture vulture, joins the hotel chain.

What: Last month, bosses at Point A Hotels announced that they were looking for someone with ‘undeniable explorer energy’ to join the team on an all-expenses-covered, fully-paid job role to curate the ultimate ‘to do list’ across the UK.

Now, they have found their candidate. Muinat Abdul, a social media editor and content creator at Buzzfeed UK, saw off the competition after dazzling with her personality and love for travelling.

What will she do: She will travel across London, Edinburgh and Glasgow this summer to find the most unmissable experiences guests can enjoy in each city. Current plans include seeing all of London’s iconic landmarks aboard the Thames Rocket, an unbeatable speed boat experience, a morning yoga class at the Sky Garden with panoramic views of the English capital and afternoon tea aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

A key part of the role will see Muinat live out her influencer dreams documenting all that the cities have to offer across Point A’s social media channels. To accompany her during the adventure, she will be joined by her “ultimate getaway gal” Jessica, who is always hunting for the newest cocktail bar, or tasty tapas spot.

What did she say: Muinat Abdul, Point A’s chief exploring officer said: “I applied for the CEO role because I absolutely love travelling. I always share recommendations of where to go in London or Manchester, so this felt like an amazing opportunity to take it to the next level.