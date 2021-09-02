Permission given to Glasgow ‘party’ flat despite neighbours’ objections

A “party” flat in Garnethill — where neighbours claim loud guests have urinated outside their homes — can continue to operate as a short-term let for at least two years.

Neighbours complained about the flat.

Siroos Bavasagh has been granted retrospective planning permission to divide a flat at 257 Renfrew Street into five short-stay rooms.

One resident said anti-social behaviour at the flat was having a “significant” effect on the “quality of life” of neighbours.

Cllr Ken Andrew called for the bid to be rejected, but his suggestion lost out by eight votes to four. He said the decision could “chase” residents out of the city centre.

Mr Bavasagh’s plans claimed no parties are allowed in the self check-in premises and all guests must be over 30. Free cancellation is offered to all visitors who do not agree to these rules, he told the council.

He said a list of rules is left in every room and there is a £350 charge for smoking in the flat or the courtyard outside.

Timothy Pearson, a nearby resident, said the shared courtyard has been used “as a gathering and drinking area causing noise and disturbance late into the night”.

The quality of life for the neighbours would be “significantly and adversely affected”, his objection added.

Lesley Mulholland, from Garnethill Community Council, said: “Short stay guests regularly party both inside and out of the property into the early hours of the morning.

“They congregate to drink and smoke outside the property with no regard for the permanent residents.”

Another couple living near the flat said anti-social behaviour ranged from “owners dumping their rubbish” to “guests drinking, shouting, partying, smoking and urinating” in the courtyard and on the front steps of the property.

A council report stated all complaints about anti-social behaviour should be directed to Police Scotland.

The council had received complaints about short-stay accommodation being offered at the venue, without planning consent, in August 2020 — and about rubbish being dumped outside by the owner.

A council officer said there had been “inappropriate refuse disposal reported” but it was when the building was being converted and “seems to have been a one-off incident”.

He added the two-year permission would give the council “chance to assess” and to see whether the Scottish Government introduces “further controls in relation to licensing and planning” — including the possibility of a short-term let control area.

Council planners believe that while “short stay accommodation can negatively impact” nearby residents, this flat is in an area with a “commercial and entertainment nature”.

Rules for staying at the accommodation state: “If you are planning any form of social gathering you can cancel now for free if you inform us within 24 hours of booking.

“If you happen to slip through the net, you will be evicted if participating in any form of social gathering whatsoever.”

The accommodation is “fully self-check in” but with “online security checks” and ID is required.

Mr Bavasagh also claimed the property is “designed for people travelling to Glasgow from long distance” so city postcodes, and surrounding areas, are rejected.