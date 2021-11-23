Where to find the cheapest petrol and diesel in Glasgow

The cost of topping up your car with petrol or diesel has reached record highs.

It feels a long time since summer 2020, when prices slumped and you could get a litre of petrol for under £1. Since then, prices have shot up and reached highs not seen since almost a decade ago.

Now you won’t be able to find either diesel or petrol for under £1.40 per litre - bad news for motorists around Glasgow.

Thankfully, confused.com has a guide to help you find the cheapest petrol and diesel prices around the UK. So we sought out the cheapest petrol stations within a five mile radius of Glasgow City Chambers.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Glasgow?

The cheapest spots for petrol within the five mile radius of the City Chambers are actually the Morrisons store in Cambuslang and Asda in Bearsden - both offer petrol at 143.7p per litre.

Within Glasgow itself, here are the three cheapest spots.

3. Asda Robroyston - 144.7p

2. Asda Parkhead - 144.7p

1. Sainsbury’s Braehead - 143.9p

Where is the cheapest diesel in Glasgow?

Here are the top three cheapest spots for diesel in Glasgow.

3. Morrisons Newlands - 147.7p

2. Asda Govan - 147.7p

1. Sainsbury’s Braehead - 145.9p

How do I find the cheapest petrol and diesel near me?

If you sign up for confused.com - or if you’re already a member - you can find the cheapest petrol stations near you. Simply enter your postcode and it will show the cheapest stations near you.