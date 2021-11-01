COP26: Delegates face huge queues outside SEC

COP26 delegates have been forced to cancel face-to-face sessions at the United Nations climate summit because they were unable to get inside the main venue in time.

Massive queues built up at the main entrance to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as hundreds of people waited to get through security checks before being granted access to the event

The situation occurred as massive queues built up outside the official entrance to the Scottish Exhibition Campus in Glasgow this morning, on the first day of the international leaders’ summit.

Many hundreds of people had to wait for more than an hour outside as crowds were funnelled through several security checkpoints.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official leaders’ meeting began at noon today, but it’s understood that some bi-lateral meetings in the morning were called off due to the hold-ups.

Many people took to social media to express their frustration at the delays, while some officials asked for a security escort to rush them to the front.

Emilia Reyes tweeted: “What’s happening on Day 1 at the COP? It’s mayhem and chaos.

“An hour long to queue outside because ‘high level’ segment. This is unprecedented for ANY international process at the UN. Just obscene, elitist and impractical.”

Daniel Jones posted: “The COP sign over the hour long queue is falling down, some form of symbolism there.”

The opening ceremony of the world leaders summit kicked off at noon today, with speeches from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary António Guterres, broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.