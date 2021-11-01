Glasgow coffee roaster to serve 25,000 cups of coffee at COP26

A Glasgow-based coffee roaster is serving up thousands of cups of coffee to world leaders and delegates at COP26 over the next two weeks.

Matthew Algie has unveiled its climate pledges as COP26 starts.

Matthew Algie has unveiled its climate pledges at the same time it will be serving its coffee to delegates attending the crucial COP 26 summit.

30 cases of triple certified Darwin coffee have been supplied to event organisers ensuring world leaders can enjoy 25,000 cups during the two-week summit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as supplying its carbon neutral coffee to the world’s most influential politicians, the roaster will also be showcased at the summit as an example of what businesses can do in this field, featuring as a key case study for One Carbon World’s webinar on November 8.

How is Matthew Algie carbon neutral?

Matthew Algie was chosen due to its long history of championing sustainable initiatives. It became the first roaster to introduce Fairtrade espresso to the UK and the first in the world to offer triple certified coffee. It was also the first roaster globally to achieve the Carbon Neutral International Standard.

The roaster has also joined forces with John Lewis and Marks & Spencer and 25 other businesses to sign a pledge ahead of COP26 urging leaders to take action to protect farmers’ livelihoods.

Matthew Algie is also focused on building upon these achievements with a new strategy designed to reduce its carbon footprint, support coffee farmers around the world, and further engage with environmental initiatives closer to home.

Among its pledges is a commitment to working with farming partners in the Global South to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Coffee farmers face increasing pressures caused by the climate crisis, and Matthew Algie is working directly on solutions with farmer organisations and supporting them through Fairtrade and organic financial premiums.

It estimates that the premiums the roastery will contribute in 2022, which could fund anything from training on sustainable practices, to crop diversification and new equipment, will equate to around £1.5 million extra revenue to farmers.

What is Matthew Algie saying?

Ewan Reid, managing director of Matthew Algie said: “COP26 is arguably the most important climate event in our lifetime so it is hugely encouraging to see our coffee being used as a symbol of how responsible businesses can rise-up to the challenge of climate change. We have been supplying tea and coffee for more than 150 years, but this is the most notable and high-profile event we have ever been involved with.

“Sustainability has been at the heart of everything we do for more than three decades, and we continue to strive to find ways to reduce our impact on the world around us, while also working with our partner farming communities to understand and help mitigate against the climate crisis.