COP26 is in full swing, but how will the weather affect the upcoming events? Let’s take a look at what you can expect from the week ahead…

‘Pre-longed heavy rain and wind with a risk of thunder’ is expected across the country over the next few days, according to the Met Office (Photo: John Devlin).

The Met Office website currently has Flood Warnings listed for all of Scotland issued by the Environment Agency.

Tonight

Lanarkshire will have the driest weather, being sheltered from the Northwest winds coming through.

Argyll will get the brunt of the poor weather with showers and wind.

The temperature is set to drop to as low as 3°C.

Tuesday

Weather is forecast to improve come Tuesday.

Areas from the Central Belt southwards will get the best of the weather staying dry and getting the odd sunny spell.

There may be a few light showers as the day progresses, mainly over Argyll.

The maximum temperature will be 11°C.

Wednesday to Friday

Mid to end of the week will see more dry weather and bright spells across the Central belt.

Northern areas will experience scattered showers. As the week draws to a close most areas will have cloudy weather with rain later on Friday.

The forecast for November looks to be unsettled with wet and windy conditions being most prevalent in North and West regions.