COP26: Electric vehicle drivers from 28 countries arrive in Glasgow

The electric vehicle drivers have demands for world leaders at COP26.

The convoy of electric vehicles took part in the Electric Road to COP26, organised by electric vehicle associations from around the world.

Representatives of these associations started their journey in England by charging up with 100 per cent renewable electricity before heading for the site where construction is currently starting of the Britishvolt EV battery gigafactory in Northumberland.

Then they experienced Scottish electric vehicle charging at Forth Valley College in Falkirk, before ending up in Glasgow at the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre.

What do the drivers hope to achieve?

Their objective is to have all new cars and light duty vans to have a plug by 2030 and there to be 100 per cent zero emission by 2035.

The electric vehicle drivers are calling on world leaders to:

• Support the call for much faster transport decarbonisation globally.

• Increase the public’s awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles for the environment and health, reducing carbon emissions and helping to improve air quality.

• Promote the voice of electric vehicle drivers globally by working with the Global Electric Vehicle Alliance and local associations across Europe.

What are the drivers saying?