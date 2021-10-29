COP26: What is the Green Zone?

COP26 is fast approaching, the main zone where the world leaders will be meeting is the Blue Zone - so what is the Green Zone for?

Glasgow has spent a great deal of time and money on creating a space for the highly anticipated COP26 summit being held in the heart of the city.

The summit will be set across two different sites in glasgow. The Blue Zone will be hosted at Scottish Events Campus (SEC) and The Green Zone will be situated at the Glasgow Science Centre.

You can find out more about The Blue Zone here.

It is set to be a huge event, with world leaders coming together to discuss their commitments to climate change in accordance with the Paris Agreement of 2015.

What is the Green Zone?

The main difference between the blue and green zones is that the green zone will be open to the general public.

Throughout the Green Zone there will be a variety of organisations featuring and representing a range of voices from across the world.

You will be able to learn about climate science from a number of organisations like Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, Space4Climate, and Women’s Environment and Development Organisation, as well as voices from other sectors.

Not to mention the space will hold multiple art exhibitions from the likes of Glasgow School of Art, and Nature’s Odyssey.

You can find a full list of the attendees, and a full schedule here.