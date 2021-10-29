COP26: Glasgow cleansing workers cancel strike during COP26 after new deal offered

GMB has announced that strike action will not go ahead during COP26, after a new pay deal was offered.

GMB announced that strike action has been suspended.

Local authority body COSLA has made a new offer to the Scottish Local Government trade unions proposing a one-year 5.89 per cent increase for the lowest paid council staff, as part of a £1062 rise for all staff earning below £25,000.

GMB members will be consulted for two weeks from November 1, during which time the union has agreed to suspend strike action.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Duffy from GMB said: “While we are pleased that more money for key workers has been found at the 11th hour, the fact it’s taken to the brink of the COP to get this offer speaks volumes to our members.

“For months, COSLA said they couldn’t pay, and Ministers said they wouldn’t pay, while staff have been attacked by political leaders for standing up for their services and value.