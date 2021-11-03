COP26: Hemp to be planted at Beyond the Green festival

A three-day fringe festival in Glasgow is aiming to offset the entire carbon footprint from COP26 by planting hemp.

The poster for the Beyond the Green festival.

All profits from the Beyond the Green festival – which will be an annual event at St Luke’s – will be invested into the East End of Glasgow in the form of hemp-based sustainable building materials and multiple other products using the wonder-crop.

What is Beyond the Green?

Beyond the Green, the first ever hemp-focused COP fringe festival, taking place in St Luke’s in Glasgow’s East End, puts Hemp and its untapped potential to be good for our planet on the COP26 agenda.

Launching Friday, Beyond the Green will see panels, workshops and musical surprises as it introduces people to the wonders of hemp, the countless uses for the crop and its properties.

The three day fringe festival will include music, art, guest speakers and much more.

It runs from November 5-7.

What is happening at Beyond the Green?

Saturday @ Beyond the Green, UMA special event to include: Live performances plus DJ sets from Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Sarra Wild, Darwin and BEMZ, The Fratellis official after show party, panels and talks from climate experts across charities, governments, NGOs, culture and entertainment industries.

UMA Entertainment chaired by Harvey Goldsmith, producer of Live Aid, Live Earth and Live 8, to announce EarthAid Live as a series of stadium events coming 2023.

The weekend days start with yoga, meditation and education sessions from 10am-noon on Saturday and Sunday, with Get Ahead and We Are Boogie Sound.

What are the organisers saying?

Beyond the Green founder Sam Cannon, former head of music for Ministry of Sound, said: “The time for denying hemp a place at the table for climate discussions is over. Hemp, with its wide range of industrial applications, has been scientifically and industrially proven to be THE no1 sustainable solution for the climate, capturing at least twice as much carbon as trees whilst taking a tenth of the time to grow.

“If politicians are serious about fighting climate change and not just dancing to the tune of big business, they need to stop treating this environmental wonder crop as a controlled substance and start putting it at the forefront of climate discussions.¨