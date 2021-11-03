Family favourites Funbox returning to Glasgow this Christmas

Funbox return to Glasgow this Christmas with sing-along favourites guaranteed to get audiences in the festive spirit.

Funbox will be at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

The entertaining trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog promise a show filled to the brim with jokes, laughs and joy for all the family.

Who are Funbox?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Funbox maintain the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour, but with their own brand of modern manic humour and organised chaos.

Creating Funbox was the next logical step for Macleod and Scott-Rodgers after the end of iconic children’s entertainment show, The Singing Kettle in 2015. So that’s what Kevin, Anya along with their music creator, and former member, Gary Coupland did. Taking with them a wealth of experience from their days as performers and writers on The Singing Kettle, the pair have created a sparkling new experience for kids of all ages – from nought to ninety.

Since forming, Funbox have taken their special brand of family fun the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox, which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or have an adventure.

What are Funbox saying?

Kevin Macleod said: “It’s been wonderful to grow Funbox over the last six years and to see our shows become a highlight in many families’ calendars. We always have a great time in Glasgow and can’t wait to return there in December.

“This tour marks our proper return to the stage - we haven’t been able to tour or perform in theatres since March 1, 2020. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see all our fans and familiar faces again.”

Anya Scott Rodgers said: “We love visiting venues and entertaining families across Scotland and Christmas time is our favourite time to tour. We’re so looking forward to bringing the festive cheer to The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, New Auditorium this December.”

Where are Funbox performing?

Catch Funbox and Santa’s Pyjama Party at The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, New Auditorium, Glasgow on December 11-12.

Where can I get Funbox tickets?