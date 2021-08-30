COP26: plans for 23-metre sculpture in Glasgow park approved

What is the sculpture: The will consist of a 3.5-metre tall child positioned on top of a 20-metre plinth. It will be known as the Hope Sculpture.
Where will it be: The sculpture will be created at Cuningar Loop, inside Cuningar Woodland Park, in Rutherglen.
What else will there be: As well as the sculpture, applicants Clyde Gateway an 11-metre diameter hardstanding area, four stone benches and new lighting for the sculpture.
Why are they making the sculpture: The sculpture will be created ahead of COP26, which is being held in Glasgow - although it will be kept after the event.
The report states: “The proposed feature is intended to represent a symbol for a greener, brighter future in the face of the environmental challenges associated with climate change that lie ahead.”