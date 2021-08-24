Consultation on Glasgow travel routes during COP26 launched

Glaswegians are being consulted over plans for alternative travel routes during COP26.

What: An exclusion zone will be in place around the SEC - which will be hosting the event - in November, with the area around the arena, including the Clydeside Expressway, closed off.

The zone was determined by the UK and Scottish governments with advice from Police Scotland, outwith the control of Glasgow City Council.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the council is able to control, however, is the alternative active travel routes around the exclusion zone.

What are the proposed routes: The proposed alternative route for reaching the southside from the west end, or vice versa, include using Old Dumbarton Road, Kelvinhaugh Street, the stretch alongside the Clydeside Expressway that will not be closed, James Watt Street, travelling back along the river side, and crossing using the Squinty Bridge.

When does the consultation end: The consultation ends on September 3.