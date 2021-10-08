COP26: Pope will not come to Glasgow for climate summit

Pope Francis will not travel to Glasgow for COP26. Pic: AFP via Getty Images.
It was understood that the Pope would be coming to the city for the important climate summit, however, it has now been confirmed that Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, will be leading the delegation instead.
Up to 140 World Leaders and 25,000 conference delegates are expected to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP26 conference at Glasgow’s SEC.
The event takes place from October 31 to November 12. However, road closures will start to take effect from Saturday, October 23.
A papal spokesman said: “Responding to journalists’ questions about the Holy See’s participation in the session of @COP26, scheduled to take place in #Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, the Delegation will be led by His Eminence Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness.”