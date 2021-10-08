COP26: Pope will not come to Glasgow for climate summit

Pope Francis will not be travelling to Glasgow for COP26, the Vatican has confirmed.

Pope Francis will not travel to Glasgow for COP26. Pic: AFP via Getty Images.

It was understood that the Pope would be coming to the city for the important climate summit, however, it has now been confirmed that Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, will be leading the delegation instead.

Up to 140 World Leaders and 25,000 conference delegates are expected to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP26 conference at Glasgow’s SEC.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place from October 31 to November 12. However, road closures will start to take effect from Saturday, October 23.