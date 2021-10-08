Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest rates of positive cases

Covid-19 case rates are continuing to fall across Glasgow.

The latest data, covering the seven-day period between September 28 and October 4, shows that there were 1901 positive cases in the city.

The information, from Public Health Scotland, also shows that Glasgow had a rate of 299.1 cases per 100,000 people.

32 of Glasgow’s neighbourhoods had a seven-day positive rate of above 400 cases, per 100,000 people.

Where are the highest rates?

10. Summerston North - 522.5 cases per 100,000 people

9. Baillieston West - 526.8 cases per 100,000 people

8. Milton West - 538 cases per 100,000 people

7. Milton East - 565.1 cases per 100,000 people

6. Craigton - 568.8 cases per 100,000 people

4. Darnley North - 592.9 cases per 100,000 people

=. Drumry West - 592.9 cases per 100,000 people

3. Barlanark - 630.6 cases per 100,000 people

2. Yoker North - 909.1 cases per 100,000 people

1. Drumchapel North - 924.3 cases per 100,000 people

Where are the lowest rates?

5. Springburn East and Cowlairs - 123.7 cases per 100,000 people

4. Keppochhill - 122.6 cases per 100,000 people

3. Partickhill and Hyndland - 120.6 cases per 100,000 people

2. Petershill - 110.8 cases per 100,000 people

1. City Centre West - 88.1 cases per 100,000 people

No figures were available for Sighthill and Alexandra Parade, as both areas had fewer than three positive cases.