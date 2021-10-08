Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest rates of positive cases

The latest data, covering the seven-day period between September 28 and October 4, shows that there were 1901 positive cases in the city.
The information, from Public Health Scotland, also shows that Glasgow had a rate of 299.1 cases per 100,000 people.
32 of Glasgow’s neighbourhoods had a seven-day positive rate of above 400 cases, per 100,000 people.
Where are the highest rates?
10. Summerston North - 522.5 cases per 100,000 people
9. Baillieston West - 526.8 cases per 100,000 people
8. Milton West - 538 cases per 100,000 people
7. Milton East - 565.1 cases per 100,000 people
6. Craigton - 568.8 cases per 100,000 people
4. Darnley North - 592.9 cases per 100,000 people
=. Drumry West - 592.9 cases per 100,000 people
3. Barlanark - 630.6 cases per 100,000 people
2. Yoker North - 909.1 cases per 100,000 people
1. Drumchapel North - 924.3 cases per 100,000 people
Where are the lowest rates?
5. Springburn East and Cowlairs - 123.7 cases per 100,000 people
4. Keppochhill - 122.6 cases per 100,000 people
3. Partickhill and Hyndland - 120.6 cases per 100,000 people
2. Petershill - 110.8 cases per 100,000 people
1. City Centre West - 88.1 cases per 100,000 people
No figures were available for Sighthill and Alexandra Parade, as both areas had fewer than three positive cases.
To see the data for yourself, visit the Public Health Scotland website.