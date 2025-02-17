David Tennant sports Glasgow-crafted kilt at BAFTAs 2025 performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Tennant sported a Glasgow-crafted kilt during a musical performance at the BAFTAs 2025

MacGregor and MacDuff, Glasgow's highlandwear outfitter, proudly announced today that they had the honour of providing awarding actor David Tennant with a custom-made kilt and accessories for the second year in a row for the BAFTA’s.

The world-class kiltmakers created a custom kilt for David Tennant using Dark Douglas Black tartan with a bespoke red wool lining. David wore a matching jacket and waistcoat made by tailor Joshua Kane and finished the look with MacGregor and MacDuff’s stylish ghillie boots, black dress sporran, flashes and kilt socks.

“It’s always an honour when our customers choose us to craft their kilt, whether it’s for a wedding, Burns Supper or graduation. But it’s a real privilege that David trusted us to create the kilt he wanted to wear as this year's host,” said Holly Nicholl, Marketing Manager.

“We are incredibly proud of our team at MacGregor and MacDuff, whose craftsmanship and dedication brought David’s kilt design to life. His outfit seamlessly combines the timeless heritage of traditional Scottish attire with a contemporary flair, making it the perfect fit for an occasion like the BAFTAs.”

MacGregor and MacDuff continue to champion Scottish highlandwear and traditional craftsmanship, offering a wide range of kilts, accessories, and bespoke services. With four stores in Scotland as well as pop-up fitting services in London, Manchester and New York, they are able to help customers near and far.