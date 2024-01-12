East Kilbride care worker honoured at National Care Awards for tireless support work

Kirsty won the award for her tireless work supporting 53 local residents with her activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A care home worker from Lanarkshire is celebrating after winning the Care Newcomer award at the annual National Care Awards, hosted by television presenter, Kate Garraway.

Kirsty Bagan, aged 38, an Activities Coordinator at Sanctuary Care’s Forefaulds Care Home in East Kilbride, has won the prestigious award, which recognises individuals who have recently joined the care sector and are excelling in their role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty, formerly a children’s entertainer, began working at the not-for-profit care home, which provides residential, dementia and nursing care to 53 residents from the local community, in 2021.

In her role as Activities Coordinator, Kirsty spends time getting to know the residents, learning their life stories, and discovering what enriches their lives.

Kirsty, from Glasgow enthusiastically organises special experiences for the residents, with highlights including a performance by BBC Scotland Sings and interactive quizzes.

All smiles! Kirsty celebrated her National Care Award win with much loved presenter, Kate Garraway

Commenting on the win, Kirsty Bagan said: "I was shocked to be nominated and walking away winning the award is an incredible feeling. I just try to do my best for the residents and really enjoy spending time with them!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with organising enriching group activities to enhance the wellbeing of residents living within the home, Kirsty supports residents to use their skills and passions to play an active role in the running of the care home.

For one resident, who loved being outdoors, Kirsty spent time with him growing fruit and vegetables, which were used by the care home chefs to prepare delicious meals for the residents.

Kirsty has even raised several thousand pounds for the care home activities fund by organising spectacular Christmas and summer fêtes, and taking on personal challenges, such as 5km muddy challenge!.

Annie Dickson, Care Home Manager at Sanctuary Care’s Forefaulds Care Home, said:"Kirsty has had an incredibly positive impact on our residents since joining our team. Ensuring our residents feel happy and fulfilled every day is at the centre of the care we provide. Kirsty’s enthusiasm and dedication to enriching the lives of our residents is nothing short of inspiring.

"We’re so proud that’s she’s won this amazing award and are delighted to see her commitment celebrated on a national level."