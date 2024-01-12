Burns Night in Glasgow 2024: The 8 best spots to celebrate the bard this January

Burns Night is nearly upon us Glasgow - the night when wild haggis descend from the Campsie Glens to the plates of good Glaswegians across the city - toast the bard in fashion this year with some of the best events in the city.
We put together this list to document what's going on in Glasgow to celebrate the life of Robert Burns - from Ceilidhs to murder mysteries to alternative takes on the classic Burns Night format - there's something for everyone in the city this January.
Here's our list of the best Burns Night events going on in Glasgow in 2024.
1. Coorie In @ Kelvin Hall
From 6pm to 8pm at Kelvin Hall on January 24, the National Library of Scotland will share share poems, stories and film, in a traditional ceilidh style. The best part is, it's free! Booking in advance is required however. Photo: John Devlin
2. Saint Luke’s Burns Supper
Saint Luke's are hosting their own Burns Supper 'with whisky & cynicism' complete with live music, spoken word, and of course, the address to the haggis. Tickets are £75 which includes the event, 5 drams, and 5 Scottish courses. It's set to begin on January 25 at 7pm.
Photo: Gaelle Beri
3. Tam O'Dancer @ Oran Mor
The Oran Mor in the West End are also hosting a Burns Night Ceiledh 'Tam O'Dancer'. Complete with lively music and 'spirited ceilidh dancing.' The auditorium will be transformed as the Tam O’Shanter art collection is relocated to the main bar. Tickets are just £8 + booking fee.
4. Burns Night Murder Mystery @ Butterfly & Pig
The Butterfly & Pig will host a Burns Night Murder Mystery on Friday January 26. Over the course of your evening you'll indulge in a three course supper whilst you meet the direct descendants of Rabbie himself, Auld Willie the Elder and Jean Armour, with special guest Cutty Sark herself. After introductions, and during your meal, you'll be invited to interrogate each of the suspects in turn. Ask them absolutely anything you can think of to answer your suspicions and be aware, that all are under oath, and only the murderer(s) will lie!