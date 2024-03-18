Famous faces from Motherwell: 8 of the most famous people from Motherwell

Motherwell in North Lanarkshire has produced some of the very best folks in Scotland - today we're looking at some of the most famous faces to come out of the West of Scotland town.

From the founder of the Labour party to some of the finest journalists and broadcasters Scotland has ever seen - we wanted to champion some of the best-known faces from the old steel town.

Take a look below at 8 of the most famous people from Motherwell.

1 . Anum Qaisar Anum Qaisar has been the MP for Airdrie and Shotts since 2021 and was raised in Motherwell. She initially supported Labour, but shifted to SNP are supporting the 2014 independence referendum. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2 . Moray Hunter Moray Hunter is a well-known and respected comedian & writer from Motherwell. He starred in the Channel 4 sketch show, Absolutely. Alongside Jack Docherty he played one half of the eccentric double-act, Don and George, in Absolutely and later in the spin-off series, Mr. Don and Mr. George.

3 . Neil Bratchpiece Neil Bratchpiece was born and raised in Motherwell to a Jewish family, he attended Dalziel High School. He rose to fame in 2007 with his viral comedy music video 'Here You (That'll be right)' where he parodied 'ned culture' - which has amassed over 4.5m views in 2024.

4 . Craig Whyte Craig Whyte was born in Motherwell though educated at private school, Kelvinside Academy. He's a multi-millionaire, but best-known around Glasgow for his short controversial stint as the owner of Rangers after the club was liquidated back in 2012.