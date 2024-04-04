Wishaw. Ask most folk about the town and you’ll be met with either a grimace or a puzzled look. We don’t like to big ourselves up to much - but rest assured there are some truly astounding famous faces that have emerged from the unassuming North Lanarkshire conurbation.

I grew up in Wishaw, so I know fine well that we’ve produced some of the biggest Scottish football greats in the last few generations, alongside major players who’ve contributed massively to our countries arts and culture.

Despite all the difficulties we’ve faced as a post-industrial town, so many brilliant people have came out of the shadow cast over Wishaw since the demolition of the Ravenscraig back in the 90s. If that doesn’t show you that strength is built from adversity - I don’t know what will.

If you want to read more about Wishaw, check out our article: A local’s guide to Wishaw: 10 things to do in the heart of North Lanarkshire

From footballers to academics to musicians - these are the 12 biggest and best celebrities from the town of Wishaw.

1 . John Higgins Probably the most prominent Wishaw-boy of all time, John Higgins the Wishaw Wizard got his start at pool and snooker halls around the town like the Masters Snooker Club - where he can occasionally still be spotted to this day. A very down-to-earth guy, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone with a bad word to say about the snooker player.

2 . Kieran Tierney Former Celtic hopeful turned Arsenal left-back, Kieran Tierney is currently on loan in La Liga - far from his humble beginnings at St. Aidan's High School in Wishaw. Staying for a time in Muirhouse, the footballer is claimed by fans from both Motherwell and Wishaw - for a time The Bullfrog was his local, before it burned down suddenly last year.

3 . Tommy Gemmell Another Wishaw footballing legend, Tommy Gemmell joined Celtic from the town's own Coltness United in 1961. He went on to help secure the win for Celtic during the 1967 European Cup scoring the equalizing goal. Locals are currently trying to erect a statue for the Lisbon Lion in Craigneuk, the scheme where he was born.

4 . Enrico Cocozza Enrico Cocozza was a pioneer of film - his legacy continues to be an inspiration to young filmmakers worldwide. He was trail blazer in the world of DIY, surrealist cinema - armed with little more than a camera, he would shoot everyday scenes around Wishaw and Glasgow with actors he would pick up off the street. His family ran the Belhaven Cafe at the bottom of main street, now The Golden Fry chippie. His best-known films include Chick's Day (1950), The Living Ghost (1957), and Glasgow's Docklands (1959).