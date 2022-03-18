Famous faces - including Open Goal’s Si Ferry - urge Glaswegians to ride their bikes

Famous faces from across Glasgow have joined forces to launch Ride Anywhere Week, a city-wide initiative to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get on their bike.

Open Goal star and Hydro sell-out sensation Si Ferry, three-time Olympian Lee McConnell, STV presenter Laura Boyd, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir and Clyde 1’s Cassi Gillespie took to the starting line at Glasgow Green for a fun-filled Wacky Races event with hilarious results.

The five Glasgow-based celebrities all have a keen interest in cycling, whether for fun or fitness, and lent their support to the week-long event established by Love to Ride Glasgow, an online platform where users log rides, set goals and enjoy their cycling journey alone or as part of a group.

What is Ride Anywhere Week?

Ride Anywhere Week takes place from March 21 to 27, when the people of Glasgow are encouraged to do just that to win prizes ranging from a three-month gym membership with Glasgow Life, a free bike service, tickets for the UCI BMX World Cup 2022, gift voucher for Glasgow Climbing Centre, a Ooni Fyra pizza oven and much more.

Taking part in Ride Anywhere Week is easy - just ride for 10 minutes to start working towards your pledge and be in with a chance to win prizes.

To enter, people living or working in Glasgow should sign-up to www.lovetoride.net/glasgow.

You can set personal goals, log journeys with friends, family and work colleagues, and tap into a wealth of tips and resources to help people get on their bikes.

Once registered, you can start exploring the city – which has achieved the prestigious UCI Bike City Label for creating a dynamic cycling city, where cycling is accessible, safe and attractive to all.

Riders can choose their own pledge to ride and will then have a week to complete it. The pledges include:

Ride for health and fitness - there are a lot of reasons to enjoy a bike ride, find out more about the most tangible ones that will help you feel happier and stronger and live longer.

Ride for transportation - to work, to school, to the store - start making any journey from A to B by bike.

Ride for adventure - whether it’s to ride somewhere new or bikepack for the first time, enjoy a pedal-powered adventure.

Ride with kids - saddle up and enjoy a bike ride with your kids this week. It might seem complicated, but we can help you roll out together.

‘Most enjoyable exercises’

Si Ferry, Open Goal podcast host and Peterhead playmaker, said: “Cycling is genuinely one of the most enjoyable exercises there is. I’ve always loved cycling and it really helped me and my family during lockdown as there wasn’t much else to do.

“My advice to everyone would be just get on your bike – Ride Anywhere Week will give you all of the information you need to feel confident and ready to ride.”

Laura Boyd, STV presenter, added: “Now, more than ever, it’s so important for us all to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck in doors for so long. Not only is cycling good for our physical health, but also for our mental health.

“I would really encourage everyone to get involved in the incredible Love to Ride Glasgow’s Ride Anywhere Week and to top it off - be in with the opportunity to win some thrilling prizes!”

Angus Rodney, business development coordinator at Love to Ride, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Ride Anywhere Week to Glasgow. Whether you are new to cycling and looking to gain confidence, wanting to explore new routes, or replace your car journeys, Ride Anywhere Week will support you to get on your bike. Glasgow is the perfect city with cycling routes, advocacy organisations, and clubs.”

How do I get started?