Red Nose Day has been an annual fundraising event for the charity Comic Relief since it started in 1988.

For over 35 years Comic Relief has been running the Red Nose Day campaign, in that time they have raised over £1 billion for the most vulnerable children across the world.

In 2021 the event raised over £55 million for Comic Relief.

The annual fundraising event has kicked off for 2022 - here’s how you can get involved in Glasgow.

When is Red Nose Day 2022?

Ryton Park Primary School pupils Chloe Gee, aged 10 with Porscha Keeling, six.

Red Nose Day used to alternate on a yearly basis with Sport Relief which would land on even years, whereas Comic Relief always landed on odd years.

However, Comic Relief announced in 2022 that Red Nose Day would now be an annual event, taking place every year.

In 2022, Red Nose Day will take place on Friday 18 March.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is a campaign organised by Comic Relief, which is a UK based charity that works to rid the world of child poverty.

Red Nose Day is one of the biggest charity events in the world, with millions of people participating across the world every year.

The Red Nose Day event is televised on BBC, and is available on iPlayer at the same time.

Throughout the televised event, some of the biggest celebrities make appearances taking part in skits, or helping to deliver the heartbreaking stories of those who need Comic Relief’s help most.

How to watch the Comic Relief televised event?

You can tune in to the televised Red Nose Day event on BBC One at 7pm on Friday 18 March. The event will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Where can I buy a red nose and other Red Nose Day merchandise?

Most popular high street brands like, TKMaxx, Sainsburys and Argos, will have Red Nose Day merchandise available.

The Red Nose Day merch is famous for its bold signature red colour, including t-shirts, hoodies, and of course, the famous red nose.

The red noses for 2022 will feature eight different designs based on animals, however, you don’t get to pick which design you get. They are a surprise!

Most notably, as of 2021 the noses are now made completely plastic-free.

Proceeds from every purchase go directly towards Comic Relief’s work in tackling child poverty around the globe. Each nose costs £1.50, and 75p of that cost goes back to the charity.

If you can’t get to the supermarket, you can order directly from the Comic Relief website .

What Red Nose Day events are happening near me in Glasgow?

Red Nose Day is a chance for everyone to get involved and have fun fundraising for a great cause.

As is tradition, schools across Glasgow, as well as the UK, will be taking part in one of the most famous fundraising opportunities of a non-uniform day.

Children are asked to bring a donation to take part in non-uniform day. The donations are collected and sent to Comic Relief.

Glasgow Clyde College Student Association is selling Red Nose Day merchandise from an on campus stall where you can enter their special Red Nose Day competition and win some great prizes.

Jiggy Wrigglers Glasgow South is encouraging children to wear something red on Friday and give what they can to Comic Relief.

Additionally, comedy group The Diversity Quota will be returning with their popular show to fundraise for Red Nose Day.

The Diversity Quota will host a range of amazing comedians, as well as giving out fun prizes to audience members.