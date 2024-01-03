First bus retiree honoured after half a century of service in new bus advert

Jean has worked for First Bus in Glasgow for nearly 50 years

One of Glasgow’s most formidable receptionists has retired after 46 years’ service at First Glasgow.

Known for her no-nonsense approach, Jean Scott began her career with First Glasgow in 1977.

Starting out as a ‘clippy’, checking tickets of those boarding the bus, Jean now completes her journey at the reception desk, and hangs up her hi-vis vest for the very last time this week.

As the receptionist of Caledonia Depot, Jean’s quick wit, humour and strict adherence to the rules for the safety of visitors and staff alike always left everyone with a smile, and – if they were lucky enough – even a sweetie!

To give her a send-off to remember, Jean’s colleagues gathered to celebrate her commitment to the business, and to give her one last surprise as they revealed her face on a double-decker that will be on service throughout Glasgow.

Linda Shields, Operations Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “Jean is a known icon in our Caledonia Depot and throughout the business, and we couldn’t think of a better way to wave her off into retirement than to get her face on a bus going round the city.

“We thankfully managed to plan the whole thing without any give-away calls coming into reception - and her reaction was priceless! We couldn’t let her go without marking her four and a half decades of service with something big.