Now we might be a little bit bias, but Scotland has got to be one of the funniest countries in the world, and there’s no funnier city in the country than Glasgow.

Does that make Glasgow thefunniest city in the entire world? We couldn’t possible say - but our city’s contributions to the world of comedy is undeniable. Billy Connolly was a trailblazer, making a name for Glasgow and sharing our patter with the entire world - at one point being one of the most popular comedians on earth.

Whether it be through stand-up, sketch comedy, or fully-produced shows - Glasgow has long been at the forefront of comedy - whether that be through Billy Connolly revolutionising stand-up comedy, Limmy creating an entirely new format by combining web design and comedy with his website Limmy.com, or through Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan’s sitcom Still Game - which may be one of the most universally loved sitcoms of all time.

Coming up we’ve got the Glasgow International Comedy Festival - celebrating the city’s latest and greatest comedians - which will no doubt hold in its line-up the next great Glasgow comedian who in years to come will find themselves ranked alongside the greatest comics to come out of the city.

In recognition of Glasgow’s comedy scene, we put together this list of the greatest Glasgow comedians of all time.

