Five Scottish creatives have been revealed as the first recipients of a new mentoring programme from Tennent’s Light which will support, develop, promote and celebrate Scotland’s grassroots creative talent.

Out of more than 800 promising applicants to the Tennent’s Light ‘SpotLight Project’, five creatives have been chosen, spanning industries including music, sustainable fashion, film, photography and skateboarding.

They are: Danny Aubrey, Katie Doyle, Jubemi Iyiku, Jonny MacKinnon and Michael Rankin. The five winners showed great ambition, creativity and unique perspectives, exciting the judges with their potential and talent.

Each winner will receive a grant of £5,000 to go towards their projects as well as the opportunity to showcase their work at a dedicated Tennent’s Light SpotLight event in September.

In addition, they will receive one-to-one mentoring sessions from three leaders on Scotland’s cultural scene - fashion designer Hayley Scanlan, comedian and TikTok star Bash The Entertainer and DJ and Producer Nightwave. The three will offer advice, and guidance on how to progress, how to grow and ultimately how to succeed in the creative industries.

While Tennent’s Light initially aimed for five recipients, the quality of applications were so strong, two additional grants were awarded to graphic designer Emily Wylde and musical collective POWA (Protection of Women in the Arts).

The SpotLight Project, which launched late last year, is part of a £250,000 three-year commitment from Tennent’s Light. The 3.5% ABV lager will invest 3.5% of every pint and bottle sold to support Scotland’s up and coming creative talent.

Danny Aubrey

After leaving college, Danny Aubrey founded re:ply, a sustainable initiative which upcycles and recycles skateboards. Danny has done some incredible work already and he’d like re:ply to be a full-time career - this funding is his first step.

Katie Doyle

Katie Doyle, known as Kitti, is a singer / songwriter influenced by soul and jazz music. The next stop on her creative journey is her debut album, which she will record in Stornoway using her SpotLight Project funding.

Jubemi Iyiku

Up-and-coming hip hop artist Jubemi Iyiku, known as Bemz, will be using the Tennent’s Light SpotLight funding to fulfil his ambition to record, collaborate and eventually go on tour.

Jonny MacKinnon

Jonny MacKinnon makes woven textiles inspired by science and sustainability. He’ll be using his SpotLight funding to grow his studio and weave a career within Scotland’s fashion and textile design industry.

Michael Rankin

Film photographer, Michael Rankin, has been taking photos using his grandad’s camera for years. Now, his work is influenced by his local neighbourhood in Glasgow, with an ambitious photography project ‘Inside Maryhill’, which aims to challenge preconceptions about the area.

Emily Wylde

Finally, graphic designer Emily Wylde has also been awarded a special project with Tennent’s Light, to create a brand new Tennent’s Light packaging design, which will be launched in supermarkets around the country later this spring. Emily has worked with global brands such as Vans and has big dreams of her own studio space in Glasgow, as well as hoping to inspire and empower others to take bold leaps in their creative careers.

The judges also awarded an additional donation to POWA, as they were overwhelmed by POWA’s work and commitment to create opportunities for women and under-represented demographics in the music industry.

Cameron Matthews, Tennent’s Senior Brand Manager said: “We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of applicants the SpotLight Project received. It showed us not only how much this kind of support is needed, but the incredible amount of Scottish talent there is. We all left the judging table so inspired.