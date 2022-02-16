Work on new £72 million Glasgow health hub to start in Spring

Work on a new £72 million health and care centre for the north east of Glasgow will begin in spring, after the Scottish Government gave final approval for the ambitious project.

The North East Hub in Parkhead, will be Scotland’s first working net zero carbon health and social care facility.

What will be at the health hub?

Once complete, the hub will be home to three GP practices, a community pharmacy, as well as specialist services to support children, adult community care groups, older people, mental health, addictions, criminal justice and homelessness services as well as health improvement activity – all delivered by a range of public and third sector organisations.

Designs for the health hub in Parkhead.

There will also be community spaces including a café and Parkhead Library will be relocated to a new space within the hub from its current location.

The approval of the full business case means that, subject to contracts, substantive work can begin on site before the end of March.

Support

Tom Steele, director of facilities and estates at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Thanks to the support of the Scottish Government and our partners, we’re getting close to our goal of providing a new hub to help improve the health and wellbeing of people and communities across the north east of Glasgow.

“The hub will be the largest primary care development we’ve ever committed to and a pioneering project, as our first ever net zero carbon facility. It is our firm belief that the hub will be a beacon for sustainability, as well as a focal point for improving lives within the local area.

“By co-locating teams and services in one place, people will be able to access the support they need, alongside excellent community resources, helping to reduce inequality and improve health.”

The new hub will improve access to services and better integrate health and social work teams and services and the voluntary and charity sectors.

What is the Scottish Government saying?

Cabinet secretary for health Humza Yousaf said: “This project, backed by over £65 million from the Scottish Government, will bring health and social care services within the community together under one roof.

“In doing so, this hub provides an opportunity to support joint working across the wider public and third sectors to improve access to health, social care and community based services. Empowering people to access the care they need, when they need, as easily as possible.

“As well as bringing sustainable change for the people it will serve this hub is also the first net-zero designed health centre to be built in Scotland, demonstrating our commitment to achieving a net-zero NHS by 2040 or earlier.”

What is Glasgow City Council saying?

Councillor Mhairi Hunter, city convener for health and social care integration, said: “There has been extensive community engagement over the plans for the new hub in the North East of Glasgow so that people who will be using the state of the art building are able to shape what will be on offer.

“A one-stop-shop of community services to make accessing help in the local community as easy as possible and on the back of COP26 – our first net zero carbon health and social care facility.

“I am delighted we are now entering the final stage of the plans and that our communities will be able to enjoy the benefits of the services at the hub in the not too distant future.”

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow City Council has invested £2.5 million into the North East Hub to facilitate the relocation of Parkhead Library, and I’m pleased that the Scottish Government has backed these plans. This state-of-the-art neighbourhood facility is a great example of co-locating services and partnership working, and will offer a one-stop-shop for a range of services from Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life and HSCP.

“We all have a role to play in enabling the city to improve not only the health and wellbeing of our citizens, but also to tackle the global climate and ecological issues we are facing. This net zero carbon facility will help us to continue to develop a better city for everyone while also supporting the people of Glasgow to better engage with their communities; creating opportunities for people of all ages to gain access to information and resources to help them build and live better lives. I look forward to seeing the work begin on-site in March.”