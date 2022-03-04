Gaelic to become more widely spoken in Glasgow, according to new council plan

Gaelic is to become more widely spoken and accessible in Glasgow compared to any other city in the world under a new council plan.

Signs on some of the city’s main roads, streets, parks, council and arms length organisation buildings are set to be in Gaelic as well as English.

Part of the strategy would see the council introducing a bilingual Gaelic and English logo when it is next changed.

It is hoped the strategy would see “more people learning and using the language naturally and “confidently in their everyday lives.”

And there are aims for Gaelic to have equal respect with English in the planning and delivery of more public and private services. The council’s draft Gaelic language plan covering 2023 to 2028 is due to go out to public consultation on May 6. It covers a raft of actions to achieve goals to promote Gaelic.

Another action among its “desired outcomes” is a monument or other landmark being erected in the city at a prominent spot to recognise the Gaels and Gaelic language.

And receptionists on phone duties should speak the language at all Gaelic Medium schools, it is hoped. There is also to be more bilingualism in corporate publications.

Gaelic was the dominant language in Glasgow from the ninth century according to the plan but that started to change in the 12th century.

Glasgow is home to the third largest number of children and young people in Gaelic Medium Education – with English taught as a secondary language – in Scotland. About a thousand people have taken part in Gaelic lessons with Glasgow Life over the last five years.

There are 1,306 Glasgow children in gaelic medium education. A total of 1. 7 per cent of the city’s population – 9,469 people had some Gaelic language ability according to the 2011 census.