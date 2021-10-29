Giant rainbow made of drink cans installed in Shawlands

A giant rainbow installation has appeared overnight in Shawlands ahead of the start of COP26.

Theo Robertson, from Langside, shows off his Halloween costume in front of the giant rainbow.

Why has the rainbow been installed?

The rainbow has been created by not-for-profit Every Can Counts and is displayed in partnership with Glasgow City Council to remind people of the importance of recycling empty drink cans.

The eye-catching installation, in front of Langside Halls, is made from more than 2500 brightly coloured recycled drink cans and measures four metres high and seven metres wide.

It took four people more than five hours to construct and will remain in place until November 4 to spread the recycling message over the first week of the climate change conference.

What would recycling aluminium cans achieve?

Every Can Counts’ own research suggests that more than 2.8 million drink cans are bought and used each week throughout Glasgow. Aluminium is infinitely recyclable and recycling just one can saves enough energy to power a TV for three hours. If all of these cans were recycled, it would give greenhouse gas savings equivalent to taking more than 7200 cars off the city’s roads for a week.

Nearly six in 10 of those in Glasgow say they have noticed more litter over the past year, and the majority believe this is as a direct result of the pandemic.

Eight in 10 of those questioned say they always use recycling bins if they are available in public places, with more than seven in 10 claiming that they would recycle more while out and about if there were a greater number of recycling bins.

In fact, almost two thirds of Glaswegians say they have become more concerned about the environment and their impact on it over the last 12 months. Half believe this is due to Glasgow’s involvement in the conference.

What do the Every Can Counts team say?

Chris Latham-Warde, programme manager for Every Can Counts, said: “The rainbow is our way of reminding people about the importance of recycling cans at a time when the environment is firmly on the city’s agenda.

“Recycling an empty drink can is such an easy thing that each of us can do to help the planet. It might not seem like much, but every can is endlessly recyclable and making a can from recycled metal rather than raw materials uses 95 per cent less energy and produces 95 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions.

“In 2020, a record four out of five drink cans sold in the UK were recycled, given peoples’ lifestyles changed dramatically and we spent much of the year in lockdown. We want to continue making progress now the country has opened back up and our ultimate goal is to achieve a 100 per cent recycling rate for drink cans.”

What do the local councillors say?

Alison Thewliss, MP for Glasgow Central, said: “I am thrilled to see the Every Can Counts rainbow in my constituency. It acts as a key reminder of the importance of recycling more and keeping our streets tidy over the course of the landmark COP26 Summit and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people share their photos of this impressive rainbow sculpture, whilst remembering the message behind it. Shifting towards infinitely recyclable materials like aluminium and keeping these materials in circulation by recycling is something we can all do to progress towards a truly circular economy, and to meet the aims of this pivotal Summit in Glasgow.”

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction at Glasgow City Council, said: “This installation is a reminder of the importance of recycling, and the significant environmental benefits it brings. We can all play our part in reducing emissions by recycling as much as we can.”

Competition time

The rainbow makes for an ideal photo backdrop, and Every Can Counts is running a social media photo competition offering the chance to win a £100 shopping voucher and a £500 donation to an environmental charity of your choice. To enter, take a snap of the rainbow and upload it to social media using #COP26Glasgow and tagging @EveryCanCountsUK on Facebook/Instagram or @EveryCanCounts on Twitter.

How can I find out more?