Women in Glasgow will be boycotting clubs in the city on Thursday 28 October, to highlight concerns for their safety.

What is Girls Night In?

The campaign was originally launched on Instagram by a group of students in Edinburgh to boycott their local nightclubs, with many women sharing their traumatic experiences of being spiked in nightclubs in Edinburgh.

Now Girls Night In has called for people across the UK’s cities to boycott clubs on October 28 to demonstrate that women and other people are ‘not comfortable going out so long as nightclubs are enabling spiking.’

It comes as many people have shared their recent and past experiences across the UK of being spiked in on nights out after lockdown rules were removed.

The UK-wide campaign – which is set to take place in Scottish cities including Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow – is encouraging people to host flat parties or gatherings in safe environments ‘to show the disgusting human beings that are spiking people’ and that people ‘do not need nightclubs to have a good time at the risk of our own safety.’

What does the Girls Night In campaign hope to achieve?

It wants greater repercussions for the attacker, greater staff training, higher quality CCTV at bars, better support for victims, more obvious directions on how to get help in clubs, cup covers to be provided for free, and treatment and prevention policies from the UK Government.

Why are Glasgow women taking part in Girls Night In?

Women have been sharing stories of getting spiked, following increasing reports from cities across Scotland of women being spiked by injection.

A Girls Night In Glasgow page has been set up on Instagram, where women have been sharing their own stories of being spiked.

This has highlighted cases at popular Glasgow venues.

What is Girls Night In saying about the boycott?

A Girls Night In spokesperson said: “Spiking has become an epidemic. Never before have we heard of some many students waking up with no memory of what happened the night before.

“This not getting ‘black-out drunk’, this is getting drugged and something that can be changed.

“We are asking clubs and bars to increase their entry security. We are asking clubs and bars to provide free drink protection devices (drink divers etc). We are asking clubs and bars to provide a clear and obvious medical centre and a safe way to get home.