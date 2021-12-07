Glasgow among 15 most popular Christmas markets in UK

The 25 most popular Christmas Markets across the UK have been unveiled – with Manchester coming out on top.
New research conducted by UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend has found there has been 126,700 searches via Google for this year’s festive entertainment in the city.
It compiled a list of the most popular markets, using data on how many searches had been made.
Where did Glasgow come?
Edinburgh topped the list for Scotland, with 98,600 searches - the second highest amount in the UK.
Glasgow came 15th on the list with 8980 searches.
New sense of excitement
A spokesperson for Coffee Friend said: “With so many Christmas markets cancelled last year because of the pandemic, 2021 has brought a new sense of excitement around this year’s festivities.
“Our research has pinpointed which places are most on people’s radars with thousands of revellers expected to enjoy the shopping, entertainment and festive food and drink on offer in the lead up to the big day.
“Manchester has topped our list, but maybe more surprisingly is that Christmas markets in Winchester, Bristol and York are somewhat more sought after than in London.”